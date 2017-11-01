

CTV Saskatoon





Two more people have been charged in the 2016 death of a man just southwest of Saskatoon.

RCMP say Terry Rene Quewezance, 36, and Claude Louis Gauthier, 26, were arrested in Saskatoon on Wednesday in connection with the death of Patrick Dong.

Dong’s body was found on a gravel road off Highway 60, just outside Saskatoon city limits, on Oct. 23, 2016.

An 18-year-old woman — who was 17 at the time of Dong’s death and can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — was arrested in June in a Saskatoon home and charged with first-degree murder.

Quewezance is facing a first-degree murder, kidnapping and unlawful confinement charges. Gauthier is charged with manslaughter, kidnapping and unlawful confinement.

Both are scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Thursday.