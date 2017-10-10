

CTV Saskatoon





A minivan driver and his passenger escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after the van and a semi collided on the east edge of Saskatoon.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of highways 5 and 41 at about 3:30 p.m. Saskatoon police say the van’s driver was attempting to turn east onto Highway 5 when the vehicle was struck by the eastbound semi.

The minivan’s driver, an 83-year-old man, was charged with failing to yield the right of way. He and the passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the semi, the lone occupant, was uninjured.

Police say diesel was leaking from the semi into the ditch. The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to help clean the scene.