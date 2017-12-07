A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the 2016 stabbing death of a 22-year-old man who was visiting Saskatoon from La Loche.

Miguel Gomez, 21, was originally charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter Wednesday at Saskatoon’s Queen’s Bench Court, according to Crown prosecutor Bryce Pashovitz. Justice Mona Dovell accepted a joint submission of 12 years presented by Pashovitz and defence lawyer George Combe.

Gomez admitted to fatally stabbing Matthew Herman on April 16, 2016, in a parking lot on Assiniboine Drive. A fight broke out outside the Fox and Hounds Pub and Brewery. Herman tried to help out his friend, who was involved in the fight, and got stabbed by Gomez.

Days after the killing, Herman’s aunt told CTV News her nephew was attempting to break up the fight. She said he was a happy man who played hockey and was a volunteer firefighter in La Loche.

Gomez was arrested in Edmonton last year on May 19 — a month after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest in relation to Herman’s death.

His 12-year sentence will be served on top of the 18 months Gomez has spent on remand.