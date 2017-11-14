

A Metis man and victim of the '60s Scoop has filed a human rights complaint against Carolyn Bennett, Canada’s minister of Crown-Indigenous relations and northern affairs.

Robert Doucette, from Saskatoon, says the federal government’s settlement last month with ‘60s Scoop victims was discriminatory. Metis people weren’t included in the $800-million class-action settlement, which compensated Indigenous people who were taken from their homes as children.

“It is a smokescreen, so that they don’t have to deal with the Metis people right now. It is a red herring, and by doing that, she has sent the wrong message to Metis people across the country, and that message is that you don’t matter,” Doucette said.

Doucette, who is the former president of Metis Nation-Saskatchewan, was placed in a foster home as a child.

He said he wants an apology from the minister and wants his human rights complaint quickly addressed.