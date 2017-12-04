Health groups and consultants in Saskatchewan have high hopes for the province’s new health authority.

As of Monday, Saskatchewan officially combined its 12 regional health authorities into one.

“It’s truly day one. We’ve just started this multi-year journey to transform the Saskatchewan health-care system,” Scott Livingstone, the CEO of Saskatchewan’s Health Authority, said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority aims to make medical care more consistent across the province, following one standard.

Health policy consultant Steven Lewis said he’d like to see the province save money and improve health care under the single regime.

“Frankly, I hope they’re too ambitious,” Lewis said.

“I don’t want them to say, ‘Well I hope things get a little bit better for the next 10 years.’ That’s not good enough anymore. We need a transformation. We need a much better system.”

Lewis said he hopes the new health authority will cut back on unnecessary procedures, like CT scans when they are not needed.

“If you get an unnecessary CT scan, you’re being exposed to up to 600 times more radiation than an X-ray,” he said. “So sometimes doing less is the right thing, and we need to find out where we can do less.”

Saskatchewan Health Quality Council CEO Gary Teare said the new system presents an opportunity for best medical practices, like stroke treatment in Saskatoon, to spread across the province.

“We have a lot of places in the province where good things are happening, but it’s hard to move it from one location to another. So having that one authority, that one structure, should help transfer good practices,” Teare said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said it will take about three years for people to notice any changes to the way they receive health care.