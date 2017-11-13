

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP are searching for a male considered armed and dangerous after what they describe as a “serious incident” in Meadow Lake.

Few other details have been released.

Mounties say the male is 5-8 and 102 pounds. He was wearing a grey Burton-brand hat, a red hoodie with black writing, and black Adidas track pants.

He should not be approached, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 306-310-7267.