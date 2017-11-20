The Saskatoon Fire Department says a child playing with matches is the cause of a mattress fire at a Saskatoon home Sunday night.

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a home on the 300 block of Acadia Drive shortly after 9:00 p.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived, they quickly extinguished a mattress on fire in a basement bedroom. 10 people were inside the house and no one was injured.

The Saskatoon Fire Department is reminding parents to keep matches and lighters away from young children.