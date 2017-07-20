Featured
Martensville fire suspicious, fire chief says
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, July 20, 2017 12:35PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, July 20, 2017 5:44PM CST
Flames that destroyed a condominium under construction in Martensville are suspicious, the city’s fire chief says.
Crews from the Martensville Fire Department responded to the flames at about 3 a.m. Thursday and took about an hour to extinguish the flames.
The under-construction condominium was left destroyed, and a building and houses next to the condo were also damaged.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined, but the Martensville fire chief says investigators believe the blaze is suspicious. The company building the condominium, North Ridge Developments, had another building go up in flames last week, and no electricity or natural gas was hooked up to the structure, according to the chief.
Damage from the fire is estimated to be about $1 million.
North Ridge Developments says it plans to start rebuilding immediately.
