

CTV Saskatoon





Marlene Bird, the woman who lost her legs after a brutal attack in Prince Albert three years ago, has died.

A friend confirmed the death to CTV. Details on how she died are still unclear, but Bird was in hospital for a week prior to her death.

Bird was severely beaten and lit on fire on June 1, 2014. She was burned so badly that both of her legs had to be amputated.

Leslie Black, the man who was convicted of attacking Bird was sentenced to 16 years in prison in September of this year.

More to come…