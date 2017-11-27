Marlene Bird dies three years after brutal assault
Marlene Bird, a Prince Albert woman who was attacked and set on fire in June 2014, speaks to media following the sentencing of Leslie Bird on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. (Allison Bamford/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, November 27, 2017 9:18AM CST
Last Updated Monday, November 27, 2017 11:45AM CST
Marlene Bird, the woman who lost her legs after a brutal attack in Prince Albert three years ago, has died.
A friend confirmed the death to CTV. Details on how she died are still unclear, but Bird was in hospital for a week prior to her death.
Bird was severely beaten and lit on fire on June 1, 2014. She was burned so badly that both of her legs had to be amputated.
Leslie Black, the man who was convicted of attacking Bird was sentenced to 16 years in prison in September of this year.
More to come…
