The Taser used on Saturday is the same one that was taken during a violent scuffle with police on Sept. 3.
Published Sunday, November 12, 2017 11:42AM CST
Saskatoon police say they used Taser on a 68-year-old man when he threatened officers with a knife.
Late Saturday night, Police say they were notified about a man attempting to harm himself and his wife with a large kitchen knife in the Forest Grove area. Officers say they attempted to talk to the man but he threatened officers with the knife.
Police say they deployed the Taser but the man was not injured. He was taken to the hospital by EMS for pre-existing medical conditions.
Taser use will be reviewed in accordance to policy.
