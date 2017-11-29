

CTV Saskatoon





A 34-year-old man was taken to a Saskatoon hospital from North Battleford with serious injuries after a stabbing on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews in North Battleford were called to the 1000 block of 104th Street around 7:50 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the man on a driveway bleeding from several stab wounds.

The man was taken to hospital in Saskatoon for surgery, and is expected to recover.

The suspect in the incident is still at large, although police do not believe the stabbing was random.