Man taken to hospital in Saskatoon after stabbing in Battlefords
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017 9:18AM CST
A 34-year-old man was taken to hospital in Saskatoon from Battlefords with serious injuries after a stabbing on Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of 104 St. around 7:50 p.m.
When they arrived, they found the man bleeding on a driveway.
The man was taken to hospital in Saskatoon for surgery, and is expected to recover.
The suspect in the incident is still at large, although police do not believe the stabbing was random.
