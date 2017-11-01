

CTV Saskatoon





Don’t offer rides to strangers, Saskatoon police are warning after a woman’s car was stolen early Tuesday morning.

Police say the 23-year-old woman had posted an advertisement on social media offering to provide transportation for money. She picked up a 24-year-old man on Confederation Drive and, after taking him to a convenience store on 33rd Street West, he assaulted her and stole her car, according to police.

He reached out to her minutes later as she was speaking to police and said he’d return the car. He was arrested when he arrived with the vehicle, on the 600 block of Idylwyld Drive North.

Police say he’s since been charged with robbery, cocaine possession and breaching recognizance.