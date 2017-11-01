Man steals car of woman who offered ride on social media
File photo (Kevin Menz/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 11:53AM CST
Don’t offer rides to strangers, Saskatoon police are warning after a woman’s car was stolen early Tuesday morning.
Police say the 23-year-old woman had posted an advertisement on social media offering to provide transportation for money. She picked up a 24-year-old man on Confederation Drive and, after taking him to a convenience store on 33rd Street West, he assaulted her and stole her car, according to police.
He reached out to her minutes later as she was speaking to police and said he’d return the car. He was arrested when he arrived with the vehicle, on the 600 block of Idylwyld Drive North.
Police say he’s since been charged with robbery, cocaine possession and breaching recognizance.
More Stories
- More arrests made in 2016 death of Patrick Dong
- One dead after gravel truck, vehicle crash head-on on Highway 5 1
- Lac La Ronge school locked down after man with gun makes threats
- Winter driving season arrives in Sask. again
- Man steals car of woman who offered ride on social media
- Missing, murdered inquiry calls for creation of national police force 5
- Who betrayed Anne Frank? Investigators use A.I. to crack mystery 2
- Fake gold sold at Ottawa RBC branch; Royal Canadian Mint investigates