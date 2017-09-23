Man stabbed in altercation on the 1400 block of 22nd Street West
Saskatoon Police
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, September 23, 2017 11:07AM CST
Last Updated Saturday, September 23, 2017 11:10AM CST
Police responded just after midnight on Friday to reports of four males fighting near the 1400 block of 22nd Street West.
One male was stabbed in the torso during the altercation, but fled before police arrived on scene. The alleged suspect also fled prior to police arrival.
A 22-year-old male was located at St. Paul’s Hospital seeking treatment a short time after the incident. His injuries are non-life threatening.
No arrests have been made, and police continue to investigate.
