Man ordered to pay $41,000 for intentionally starting wildfires near La Ronge in 2015
Smoke from a fire near La Ronge, Sask. (Ministry of Environment)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, November 24, 2017 9:25AM CST
Last Updated Friday, November 24, 2017 12:41PM CST
A Hall Lake man has been ordered to pay more than $41,000 for intentionally starting several fires in northern Saskatchewan two years ago.
Donald Halkett Jr. recently pleaded guilty to mischief and failing to comply with a fire ban.
The province said in a news release the 22-year-old confessed to conservation officers to flicking lit wooden matches into the forest as he was walking along a trail near Hall Lake, west of La Ronge, on July 4, 2015.
Four separate fires were set, according to the province. They were quickly contained by fire crews.
Halkett received a six-month conditional sentence — with conditions including a curfew, not to consume or possess alcohol, 100 hours of community service and a $100 surcharge — on the mischief charge. He also received a $250 fine for starting a fire during a fire ban, and he has been ordered to pay $41,392.83 in restitution for the cost of fighting the fire.
The province said anyone who lights a fire will be held responsible for all resulting damages and firefighting costs.
More Stories
- Oxford Circus subway station reopens after alert 3
- Man ordered to pay $41,000 for intentionally starting wildfires near La Ronge in 2015
- Provincial cuts could mean tight city budget
- Saskatoon shoppers take advantage of Black Friday deals
- Police searching for two men after early morning stabbing
- Sobeys to cut 800 office jobs as part of reorganization 1
- Health Canada considers restricting painkiller tramadol
- Single-vehicle collision leads to impaired driving charge