

CTV Saskatoon





A Hall Lake man has been ordered to pay more than $41,000 for intentionally starting several fires in northern Saskatchewan two years ago.

Donald Halkett Jr. recently pleaded guilty to mischief and failing to comply with a fire ban.

The province said in a news release the 22-year-old confessed to conservation officers to flicking lit wooden matches into the forest as he was walking along a trail near Hall Lake, west of La Ronge, on July 4, 2015.

Four separate fires were set, according to the province. They were quickly contained by fire crews.

Halkett received a six-month conditional sentence — with conditions including a curfew, not to consume or possess alcohol, 100 hours of community service and a $100 surcharge — on the mischief charge. He also received a $250 fine for starting a fire during a fire ban, and he has been ordered to pay $41,392.83 in restitution for the cost of fighting the fire.

The province said anyone who lights a fire will be held responsible for all resulting damages and firefighting costs.