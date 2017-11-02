Man killed in Highway 5 crash was Wilson's employee
A vehicle sits smashed in the ditch off Highway 5 near Saskatoon after colliding with a gravel truck. The driver of the vehicle died in hospital. (Mark Villani/CTV Saskatoon)
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 11:12AM CST
A 28-year-old man who died in a crash on Highway 5 just east of Saskatoon Wednesday morning was an employee of a local greenhouse.
Wilson’s Lifestyle Centre confirmed to CTV News that one of its employees was the man killed in a head-on collision between a four-door sedan and a gravel truck.
The greenhouse released the following statement on its Facebook page following the crash: “We are closing our doors for the day due to the tragic loss of a beloved employee. We would not be able to offer you the service we would like while we are heartbroken with this loss. Our thoughts are with family and friends at this time.”
Wilson’s has since reopened its doors, but a store manager says many employees remain in shock and continue to grieve the loss. The store says it would not release the name of its employee as it attempts to notify his family.
RCMP say the crash happened 15 kilometres east of Saskatoon on Highway 5, near the Highway 316 turnoff. The man killed in the crash was travelling westbound when his vehicle lost control, crossed the centre line and collided with an eastbound gravel truck, according to RCMP.
The RCMP is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.
Wilson’s Lifestyle Centre says it hopes to fundraise for its employee’s family and provide as much support to his family and friends as possible.
More Stories
- Inmate seriously injured in Saskatoon Correctional Centre assault dies
- Man enters surprise guilty pleas on third day of Saskatoon murder trial
- RCMP cleared of mistreating family after shooting of Colten Boushie
- Saskatchewan man finds mysterious brand-new house in his farm field
- Federal lawyers ask court to block release of Senate scandal documents
- Sask. moves to stiffen penalties for driving impaired with children in vehicle
- Man dies after pickup and semi collide near Kindersley
- Man killed in Highway 5 crash was Wilson's employee