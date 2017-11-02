A 28-year-old man who died in a crash on Highway 5 just east of Saskatoon Wednesday morning was an employee of a local greenhouse.

Wilson’s Lifestyle Centre confirmed to CTV News that one of its employees was the man killed in a head-on collision between a four-door sedan and a gravel truck.

The greenhouse released the following statement on its Facebook page following the crash: “We are closing our doors for the day due to the tragic loss of a beloved employee. We would not be able to offer you the service we would like while we are heartbroken with this loss. Our thoughts are with family and friends at this time.”

Wilson’s has since reopened its doors, but a store manager says many employees remain in shock and continue to grieve the loss. The store says it would not release the name of its employee as it attempts to notify his family.

RCMP say the crash happened 15 kilometres east of Saskatoon on Highway 5, near the Highway 316 turnoff. The man killed in the crash was travelling westbound when his vehicle lost control, crossed the centre line and collided with an eastbound gravel truck, according to RCMP.

The RCMP is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

Wilson’s Lifestyle Centre says it hopes to fundraise for its employee’s family and provide as much support to his family and friends as possible.