A 22-year-old Saskatoon man is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Saturday evening.

Saskatoon Police say it happened just before 6 p.m. at the 2200 block of 22nd St. West. A westbound vehicle, driven by a 37-year-old Saskatoon man, hit the pedestrian who was walking northbound across 22nd Street at Ave. V.

Saskatoon Police Service Traffic Collision Analysts are on the scene and traffic restrictions will likely be in place for several more hours.