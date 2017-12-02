A man is in hospital following a collision in Saskatoon Friday night.

Police say the man was taken to hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in the 2200 block of 22nd Street West.

The man was walking northbound across 22nd Street at Avenue W just after 7 p.m., when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle, police said in a news release. The driver was a 16-year-old girl from Saskatoon.

No other details about the victim are known. The investigation continues.