Man in hospital after being hit by car
Published Saturday, December 2, 2017 12:15PM CST
A man is in hospital following a collision in Saskatoon Friday night.
Police say the man was taken to hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in the 2200 block of 22nd Street West.
The man was walking northbound across 22nd Street at Avenue W just after 7 p.m., when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle, police said in a news release. The driver was a 16-year-old girl from Saskatoon.
No other details about the victim are known. The investigation continues.
