Man facing drug charges after high-risk traffic stop
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, September 2, 2017 10:31AM CST
One man is in police custody after a high-risk traffic stop Friday night.
The Saskatoon police guns and gangs unit and tactical support unit stopped a vehicle on 22nd Street West and Circle Drive just after 6 p.m.
In a press release, Saskatoon police said officers were following up on firearms information when the stopped the 40-year-old driver of the vehicle. While no firearms were located, police said they arrested the man after they found about half an ounce of cocaine, 30 oxycodone pills and a large sum of cash.
The man is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and oxycodone, and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000. He was scheduled to appear in front of a justice of the peace on Saturday morning.
