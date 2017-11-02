Man enters surprise guilty pleas on third day of Saskatoon murder trial
Jonathan Moosewaypayo
Raven Constant pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault on the third day of his jury trial.
Constant admitted to the 2013 New Year’s Day stabbing death of Jonathan Moosewaypayo. The 28-year-old was found injured outside his apartment building on Avenue O South around 1 a.m. and died in hospital.
Constant entered the guilty pleas Wednesday in Saskatoon’s Queen’s Bench Court. He was also originally charged with two counts of attempted murder in relation to two other stabbings that happened on the same morning as Moosewaypayo’s death, according to Constant’s lawyer Kevin Hill.
Two others were stabbed outside the Blue Diamond restaurant, which was near Moosewaypayo’s apartment, about 30 minutes before he was stabbed. Constant pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of aggravated assault.
Hill wouldn’t say specifically why Constant entered the guilty pleas three days into the trial, but said trials are dynamic.
“When things come out a certain way, you have to make decisions in the moment and that’s kind of the situation,” he told CTV News.
The Ministry of Justice stated Thursday Constant is one of two men facing charges after an assault last week at Saskatoon Correctional Centre. The assault sent Cornell Henry, who was on remand, to hospital in critical condition.
Henry died Thursday morning.
Constant is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 28 in Court of Queen’s Bench.
