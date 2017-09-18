

CTV Saskatoon





An ATV rollover in east-central Saskatchewan has left a Prince Albert man dead.

RCMP said the 69-year-old was the lone occupant of the all-terrain vehicle when it collided with a dirt embankment Sunday evening south of Somme, Sask., in the Porcupine Provincial Forest.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet, according to police.