Man dies in ATV rollover in east-central Sask.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, September 18, 2017 1:38PM CST
Last Updated Monday, September 18, 2017 1:41PM CST
An ATV rollover in east-central Saskatchewan has left a Prince Albert man dead.
RCMP said the 69-year-old was the lone occupant of the all-terrain vehicle when it collided with a dirt embankment Sunday evening south of Somme, Sask., in the Porcupine Provincial Forest.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was not wearing a helmet, according to police.
