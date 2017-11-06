Man dies after weekend rollover near Kindersley
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, November 6, 2017 11:04AM CST
A 23-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle rollover east of Kindersley on Saturday morning.
Police were called to Highway 7 about a kilometre and a half east of Kindersley shortly before 8:10 a.m.
The victim, who was the passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The 24-year-old man driving the car was taken to hospital in Kindersley with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say neither man had a seatbelt on at the time of the crash.
No charges have been laid at this time.
More Stories
- Jury told to expect ‘chilling details’ as Tyler Hurd murder trial opens
- Man dies after weekend rollover near Kindersley
- Car crashes in parking lot of Subaru dealership
- Saskatoon Light & Power seeking land for solar power plant
- Scholarship to cover cost for refugee studying law at University of Saskatchewan
- Four federal byelections slated for December
- 'No Fly List Kids' advocacy group takes case to Ottawa 1
- Brother Love: Sean 'Diddy' Combs changes his name, again