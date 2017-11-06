

CTV Saskatoon





A 23-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle rollover east of Kindersley on Saturday morning.

Police were called to Highway 7 about a kilometre and a half east of Kindersley shortly before 8:10 a.m.

The victim, who was the passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 24-year-old man driving the car was taken to hospital in Kindersley with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say neither man had a seatbelt on at the time of the crash.

No charges have been laid at this time.