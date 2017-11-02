

CTV Saskatoon





A 38-year-old Alberta man has died after a semi and pickup crash near Kindersley on Thursday morning.

According to police, the collision happened on a grid road, northeast of the community before 7:00 a.m.

The driver of the pickup died, while the driver of the semi was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The grid road is expected to be closed for most of the day while police investigate.