Man dies after pickup and semi collide near Kindersley
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 9:56AM CST
A 38-year-old Alberta man has died after a semi and pickup crash near Kindersley on Thursday morning.
According to police, the collision happened on a grid road, northeast of the community before 7:00 a.m.
The driver of the pickup died, while the driver of the semi was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The grid road is expected to be closed for most of the day while police investigate.
