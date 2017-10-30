

CTV Saskatoon





A 25-year-old man has died after a crash in west-central Saskatchewan on Friday afternoon.

The man was driving on Highway 684 east of Lloydminster around 5:10 p.m. when his car and a semi collided.

The man, from St. Walburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 24-year-old Lloydminster man driving the semi was not injured.