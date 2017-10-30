Man dies after crash with semi east of Lloydminster
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, October 30, 2017 12:22PM CST
A 25-year-old man has died after a crash in west-central Saskatchewan on Friday afternoon.
The man was driving on Highway 684 east of Lloydminster around 5:10 p.m. when his car and a semi collided.
The man, from St. Walburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 24-year-old Lloydminster man driving the semi was not injured.
