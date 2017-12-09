A man is facing multiple drug-related charges after police pulled over his vehicle in North Battleford on Friday night.

Police stopped the man’s vehicle on 100th Street shortly after 8 p.m., according to RCMP. Inside, they found a large amount of cash and what was believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine, which was seized.

The 36-year-old man from St. Walburg was arrested. His charges include possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and driving while impaired.

His first court appearance is set for Monday in North Battleford.