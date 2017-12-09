Man charged with drug-related offences after N. Battleford vehicle stop
A teen reported missing on November 30 was found dead on Saturday by Island Lake RCMP.
Published Saturday, December 9, 2017 11:55AM CST
A man is facing multiple drug-related charges after police pulled over his vehicle in North Battleford on Friday night.
Police stopped the man’s vehicle on 100th Street shortly after 8 p.m., according to RCMP. Inside, they found a large amount of cash and what was believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine, which was seized.
The 36-year-old man from St. Walburg was arrested. His charges include possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and driving while impaired.
His first court appearance is set for Monday in North Battleford.
More Stories
- Nature Conservancy offers Christmas trees in environmental win-win 1
- Man charged with drug-related offences after N. Battleford vehicle stop
- Man suffers undetermined injuries following collision
- Saskatoon Public Schools to stop supporting Christmas shoebox campaign 1
- Centennial Holiday Market vendors hope to help 1
- Prince Albert tax system most 'unfair' in Saskatchewan for small businesses: CFIB
- Battlefords-Lloydminster byelection ‘a challenge’ for Liberal Party, Trudeau says 1
- Moose Jaw Times Herald closes doors after more than a century 1