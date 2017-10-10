

CTV Saskatoon





A man accused of breaking into a Saskatoon home and attempting to sexually assault a 78-year-old woman in her bed appeared in court Tuesday morning.

The 28-year-old is charged with sexual assault, break and enter, unlawful confinement and assaulting police. He appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court via video from the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

He was arrested Oct. 2, shortly after police responded to a home on the 1400 block of Avenue M South. A woman in the home reported she was awoken by an unknown man in her bed. He attempted to sexually assault her, but she fought him off and he left, according to police.

He was taken into custody after police, including a canine unit, found him walking shirtless nearby. The woman was treated by paramedics for a minor injury.

The man’s next court appearance is set for Thursday morning.