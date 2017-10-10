Man accused of breaking into home, attempting to sexually assault 78-year-old appears in court
File photo (Kevin Menz/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, October 10, 2017 11:46AM CST
A man accused of breaking into a Saskatoon home and attempting to sexually assault a 78-year-old woman in her bed appeared in court Tuesday morning.
The 28-year-old is charged with sexual assault, break and enter, unlawful confinement and assaulting police. He appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court via video from the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.
He was arrested Oct. 2, shortly after police responded to a home on the 1400 block of Avenue M South. A woman in the home reported she was awoken by an unknown man in her bed. He attempted to sexually assault her, but she fought him off and he left, according to police.
He was taken into custody after police, including a canine unit, found him walking shirtless nearby. The woman was treated by paramedics for a minor injury.
The man’s next court appearance is set for Thursday morning.
More Stories
- Forced tubal ligation victims begin steps to sue province, doctors 1
- Minivan, semi crash at highways 5 and 41
- Sears Canada looking to liquidate all stores 10
- Former MLA Bill Boyd’s case adjourned
- Woman found unresponsive in police cell released from hospital
- Man accused of breaking into home, attempting to sexually assault 78-year-old appears in court
- Edmonton man dies in rollover near Prince Albert
- Donation brings in two robots to help mental health services in northern Sask. 1