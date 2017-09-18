One man has died after a single-vehicle rollover near Paynton, Sask.

Maidstone RCMP were called to a grid road five kilometres south of Paynton around 4 p.m. Friday.

The 48-year-old man in the backseat of the car, from the Poundmaker Cree Nation, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 44-year-old driver of the car and a second passenger, a 58-year-old also from the Poundmaker Cree Nation, were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.