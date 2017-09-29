Major fine for Saskatchewan company after worker run over, killed
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, September 29, 2017 11:12AM CST
MEADOW LAKE, Sask. - A fatal jobsite accident in which a worker was run over by a flatbed truck has resulted in a fine totalling $84,000 against a Saskatchewan transportation company.
Saskatchewan's Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety says Cowan Bros. Transport Ltd. of Meadow Lake pleaded guilty Sept. 21 in provincial court to contravening a section of occupational, health and safety legislation.
That section deals with the failure of an employer to ensure the activities of its workers don't have a negative impact on the health, safety and welfare of others in the workplace.
The accident happened July 27, 2015, near Waskesiu.
The ministry says the truck was being pushed by a bulldozer when the worker was killed.
The penalty includes a fine of $60,000 plus a $24,000 surcharge.
