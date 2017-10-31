Maidstone RCMP searching for stolen vehicle suspect
Mark Villani
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017 7:13AM CST
RCMP in Maidstone and The Battlefords are continuing to investigate after a vehicle with a gun inside of it was stolen.
Maidstone RCMP say officers were able to intercept the stolen vehicle with a spike belt at Highway 16 and Highway 21 north of Maidstone. As a result, police arrested a female from the Battlefords.
At this time, police say a male occupant in the vehicle is believed to have escaped and stole a White 2014 Chevy Silverado with a personalized Saskatchewan license plate “ANGH” from the Maidstone area.
RCMP have yet to confirm when both of these incidents occurred. It is not known if the male suspect is currently armed or if he was involved with the female suspect previously arrested.
It is not known if the male suspect is travelling by himself or which direction he was last seen travelling. His age and a description were not provided by RCMP.
Police have asked the public not to approach the suspect vehicle which is still at large. If you see anything, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.
More Stories
- Maidstone RCMP searching for stolen vehicle suspect
- Pot on the Prairie: Legalization timeline worries province, police 1
- Sask. Advanced Education Minister Kevin Doherty resigns from cabinet
- Alleged Fallen Saints leader pleads guilty to recruiting for a criminal organization, assault
- Two cows, bull die after farmer says treated canola dumped on pasture
- Saskatoon public school enrollment increases from 2016
- Police release sketch of man wanted in Friday morning highway shooting
- Cloverleaf overpass repairs complete; Highway 11 lanes to reopen