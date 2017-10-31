

Mark Villani





RCMP in Maidstone and The Battlefords are continuing to investigate after a vehicle with a gun inside of it was stolen.

Maidstone RCMP say officers were able to intercept the stolen vehicle with a spike belt at Highway 16 and Highway 21 north of Maidstone. As a result, police arrested a female from the Battlefords.

At this time, police say a male occupant in the vehicle is believed to have escaped and stole a White 2014 Chevy Silverado with a personalized Saskatchewan license plate “ANGH” from the Maidstone area.

RCMP have yet to confirm when both of these incidents occurred. It is not known if the male suspect is currently armed or if he was involved with the female suspect previously arrested.

It is not known if the male suspect is travelling by himself or which direction he was last seen travelling. His age and a description were not provided by RCMP.

Police have asked the public not to approach the suspect vehicle which is still at large. If you see anything, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.