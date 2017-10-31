RCMP in Maidstone and the Battlefords are investigating after a vehicle with a gun inside of it was stolen.

Maidstone RCMP say officers were able to intercept the stolen vehicle with a spike belt at Highway 16 and Highway 21 north of Maidstone. Police then arrested a woman from the Battlefords.

Police believe a man who was in the vehicle escaped and stole a White 2014 Chevy Silverado with a personalized Saskatchewan license plate “ANGH” from the Maidstone area.

It is not known if the man is currently armed or if he was involved with the woman who was previously arrested. Mounties also don't know if the man is travelling by himself or which direction he was last seen travelling. His age and a description were not provided by RCMP.

Police have asked the public not to approach the suspect vehicle which is still at large. If you see anything, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.