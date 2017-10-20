

CTV Saskatoon





A lockdown at a Saskatoon school has ended after a report that someone pointed a gun near the school.

Ecole Alvin Buckwold School was placed on perimeter lockdown on Friday morning.

Police say a man was driving by the victim in a truck and pointed the gun before taking off.

No information about the suspect or vehicle has been released.

The lockdown was lifted shortly before 10:00 a.m.