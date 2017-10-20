Lockdown lifted at Saskatoon school after firearm incident outside
Alvin Buckwold School. (MARK VILLANI/CTV SASKATOON)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, October 20, 2017 9:49AM CST
Last Updated Friday, October 20, 2017 10:01AM CST
A lockdown at a Saskatoon school has ended after a report that someone pointed a gun near the school.
Ecole Alvin Buckwold School was placed on perimeter lockdown on Friday morning.
Police say a man was driving by the victim in a truck and pointed the gun before taking off.
No information about the suspect or vehicle has been released.
The lockdown was lifted shortly before 10:00 a.m.
