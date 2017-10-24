Lloydminster man dies after car, pickup trucks collide
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, October 24, 2017 2:51PM CST
A three-vehicle crash in west-central Saskatchewan has left a Lloydminster man dead.
The 57-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene on Highway 3 in the St. Walburg area. RCMP say the car he was driving collided with two pickup trucks Saturday evening.
The truck drivers, a 79-year-old man and an 85-year-old man, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
All three men were the lone occupants in their vehicles.
Officers are still investigating.
