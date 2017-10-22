

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon Fire Department received a 911 call at around 9:30 p.m. of a structure fire at 1829 Avenue E North.

When crews arrived they found smoke and flames from the rear of the garage. Firefighters attacked the fire from the outside of the garage and had the fire under control in 15 minutes.

A large propane tank leaking gas was removed from the area.

There were no injuries. Damage is estimated at $3,000. A fire investigator was called to the scene and the fire was determined to be incendiary.