Lawson Civic Centre to close for maintenance
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, November 25, 2017 11:38AM CST
The Lawson Civic Centre is set to close its doors from November 27 to December 17 due to winter maintenance.
The whole facility will be unavailable for the public until maintenance is done, the city said in a statement. This includes the pool, fitness room, multi-purpose room and the indoor playground.
A number of city facilities remain open with regular hours, including the Saskatoon Field House, Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre and Shaw Centre.
