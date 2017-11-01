Lac La Ronge school locked down after man with gun makes threats
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 1:42PM CST
A man is facing several charges after RCMP say he was making threats with a gun outside a Lac La Ronge Indian Band school.
Mounties responded to Senator Myles Venne School at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. A person with a gun outside the school was making threats, a report to police stated.
The school was locked down and police tracked a suspect to a home a few blocks away.
A pellet gun was found on the premises when the man was taken into custody, according to RCMP.
The 25-year-old has since been charged with assault with a weapon, using an imitation firearm, using a firearm in a careless manner, carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose, intimidation by using threats of violence, mischief and failing to comply with an undertaking.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.
More Stories
- More arrests made in 2016 death of Patrick Dong
- One dead after gravel truck, vehicle crash head-on on Highway 5 1
- Lac La Ronge school locked down after man with gun makes threats
- Winter driving season arrives in Sask. again
- Man steals car of woman who offered ride on social media
- Missing, murdered inquiry calls for creation of national police force 5
- Who betrayed Anne Frank? Investigators use A.I. to crack mystery 2
- Fake gold sold at Ottawa RBC branch; Royal Canadian Mint investigates