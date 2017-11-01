

CTV Saskatoon





A man is facing several charges after RCMP say he was making threats with a gun outside a Lac La Ronge Indian Band school.

Mounties responded to Senator Myles Venne School at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. A person with a gun outside the school was making threats, a report to police stated.

The school was locked down and police tracked a suspect to a home a few blocks away.

A pellet gun was found on the premises when the man was taken into custody, according to RCMP.

The 25-year-old has since been charged with assault with a weapon, using an imitation firearm, using a firearm in a careless manner, carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose, intimidation by using threats of violence, mischief and failing to comply with an undertaking.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.