Kissel wins big at Canadian Country Music Awards in Saskatoon
Brett Kissel wins male artist of the year at CCMA's
Published Monday, September 11, 2017 12:26AM CST
Last Updated Monday, September 11, 2017 12:27AM CST
Canadian country star Brett Kissel came out on top of the 2017 Canadian Country Music Awards hosted at Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon.
Kissel won for Male Artist of the Year, Interactive Artist of the Year, and Video of the Year for his song ‘I Didn’t Fall in Love With Your Hair.’ “I was very nervous to play a new song on TV and debut it,” Kissel said. “But obviously thanks to the fans if you saw the performance they were right there and they were ready to party so welcome to the prairies.”
Kissel also won a fourth CCMA award for country music program or special of the year at a gala on Saturday night.
Among other winners included newcomer Meghan Patrick who claimed Female Artist of The Year. Patrick said her love for music was sparked by an audition for a school musical when she was 11 years-old. “So I started taking singing lessons around that time and as soon as I did that I can’t remember ever wanting to do anything else,” she said.
Meanwhile, Dallas Smith took home Single of The Year for his song, ‘Autograph’ and Album of The Year for ‘Side Effects.’ Smith reflected on his last five years as a country artists and says the awards mean a lot to his career. “My first CCMA experience was five years ago here in Saskatoon and I was so excited to be back, you know things have changed and I’ve got a few more fans behind me now,” Smith laughed.
The Road Hammers won Group of the Year. “There’s a million other people that would love to do this and we are blessed to be able to do this every day for a living,” said Clayton Bellamy of The Road Hammers. “The honour to be CCMA group of the year is just the icing on the cake.”
Finally, a special award honour was given to Paul Brandt. The multi-platinum singer was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame. “There’s probably someone out there who’s never heard my music or seen me before and I want to give them the best show I can,” Brandt said. “I’m so thankful I can get to do this and I’m having the time of my life.”
List of winners below
Artist Inductee
Paul Brandt
Stan Klees Builder Award – Builder Inductee
L. Harvey Gold
Apple Music Fans’ Choice Award
Dean Brody
Album Of The Year
Side Effects – Dallas Smith
Female Artist Of The Year
Meghan Patrick
Male Artist Of The Year
Brett Kissel
Group Of The Year
The Road Hammers
Single Of The Year
Autograph – Dallas Smith
Video Of The Year
I Didn’t Fall In Love With Your Hair – Brett Kissel
Songwriter Of The Year
Dean Brody
Roots Group Of The Year
The Washboard Union
Interactive Artist Of The Year
Brett Kissel
SiriusXM Rising Star
Meghan Patrick
