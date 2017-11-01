

CTV Saskatoon





The sentencing of a 31-year-old man guilty of robbery but not manslaughter has been delayed.

Keith Napope was set to be sentenced Wednesday in Saskatoon, but the sentencing was rescheduled to be heard in December. Crown prosecutor Bryce Pashovitz said arguing for a particular sentence would be difficult without knowing the exact facts of the case, considering a jury found Napope guilty of one charge but not another. The judge agreed.

The jury found Napope not guilty of manslaughter last month in the 2014 stabbing death of Johnathon Keenatch-Lafond, but ruled Napope guilty of robbery.

The Crown, during the trial, had called the stabbing a robbery gone wrong after a group of masked men entered Keenatch-Lafond’s apartment on the 1400 block of 20th Street West. The jury heard from the victim’s older nephew, Tyrone Lafond, who was “rushed” when he went downstairs to let someone into the apartment. The Crown said Keenatch-Lafond ran a small-scale drug operation out of his apartment and that his nephew helped run drugs in and out of the apartment.

The nephew told court the two men had knives — one man held two knives, the other had one — and that he saw the man with two knives stab his uncle in the leg before taking meth and money from Keenatch-Lafond’s pocket. He said he was able to see one intruder’s face after the man removed his mask. He recognized the man days later at a hospital and identified the man as Keith Napope. During cross-examination, court heard when Lafond was initially interviewed by police he said he didn’t see anyone’s face.

Napope testified he never stepped foot in Keenatch-Lafond’s residence the night of the death, but his DNA was found at the scene.

“Upon our review of their verdict they must have found that he did commit the robbery against Johnathon Keenatch,” Crown prosecutor Bryce Pashovitz told reporters outside court after last month’s verdict. “The way that we see the evidence the only way that he could have been found guilty of that is to have him inside the suite the night of the incident.”

The judge agreed Wednesday with the Crown’s concerns over sentencing and scheduled the case to be back in court Dec. 13, after the judge establishes the facts in the case.