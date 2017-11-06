Jury told to expect ‘chilling details’ as Tyler Hurd murder trial opens
Tyler Hurd
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, November 6, 2017 12:52PM CST
Crime scene footage showing a 55-year-old woman’s body on her bathroom floor marked day one of Tyler Hurd’s first-degree murder trial in Saskatoon.
The jury, in Court of Queen’s Bench on Monday morning, was shown video of Cynthia Crampton’s body, wrapped in towels. Some of the towels were soaked in blood, and the jury heard when police removed a towel they found a hammer with what appeared to be dried blood on the head.
Court was also shown a photograph of a wooden board found in the basement suite. The board was marked in pencil.
The writer professed their love and apologized to a person named Tammy. It said “I’m going to do what I’ve said I would for a long time” and “brutally kill” Cindy by slitting her neck. The writer said they were asked to leave when they told Cindy they wouldn’t have sex with her.
Crampton was found dead in her Stonebridge neighbourhood basement suite in June 2016. Hurd is charged in her death.
Crown prosecutor Sheryl Fillo said the jury can expect to hear “chilling details” about how Crampton died when an interview between Hurd and police is played in court.
The jury heard Crampton gave Hurd and his girlfriend a place to stay when they were homeless.
Crampton’s two daughters, one of whom found the body, are expected to testify, according to the Crown.
More Stories
- Jury told to expect ‘chilling details’ as Tyler Hurd murder trial opens
- Man dies after weekend rollover near Kindersley
- Car crashes in parking lot of Subaru dealership
- Saskatoon Light & Power seeking land for solar power plant
- Scholarship to cover cost for refugee studying law at University of Saskatchewan
- Four federal byelections slated for December
- 'No Fly List Kids' advocacy group takes case to Ottawa 1
- Brother Love: Sean 'Diddy' Combs changes his name, again