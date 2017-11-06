

CTV Saskatoon





Crime scene footage showing a 55-year-old woman’s body on her bathroom floor marked day one of Tyler Hurd’s first-degree murder trial in Saskatoon.

The jury, in Court of Queen’s Bench on Monday morning, was shown video of Cynthia Crampton’s body, wrapped in towels. Some of the towels were soaked in blood, and the jury heard when police removed a towel they found a hammer with what appeared to be dried blood on the head.

Court was also shown a photograph of a wooden board found in the basement suite. The board was marked in pencil.

The writer professed their love and apologized to a person named Tammy. It said “I’m going to do what I’ve said I would for a long time” and “brutally kill” Cindy by slitting her neck. The writer said they were asked to leave when they told Cindy they wouldn’t have sex with her.

Crampton was found dead in her Stonebridge neighbourhood basement suite in June 2016. Hurd is charged in her death.

Crown prosecutor Sheryl Fillo said the jury can expect to hear “chilling details” about how Crampton died when an interview between Hurd and police is played in court.

The jury heard Crampton gave Hurd and his girlfriend a place to stay when they were homeless.

Crampton’s two daughters, one of whom found the body, are expected to testify, according to the Crown.