A jury is deliberating in the first-degree murder trial of Tyler Hurd and is tasked with deciding whether he committed first or second-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Cynthia Crampton.

The jury can acquit Hurd, or find him guilty of manslaughter, but Crown and defence are arguing for first- and second-degree murder convictions, respectively.

Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Neil Gabrielson delivered his instructions to the jury Friday morning.

During the four-day trial, the jury heard Crampton died on June 1, 2016 after Hurd hit her over the head with a hammer numerous times and attempted to strangle her. Crampton’s daughter testified she found her body in the bathroom of the basement suite Crampton rented on Galloway Road in Saskatoon.

Crown Prosecutor Sheryl Fillo argued Hurd committed first-degree murder because it was planned and deliberate. She said he planned to murder Crampton in the bathroom because it would be contained, and he wrote his plan to murder her on a wooden board found by police in Crampton’s home.

Defence lawyer Morris Bodnar argued for second-degree murder and said the killing was not planned and deliberate. He argued the facts that Hurd didn’t clean up the crime scene, didn’t plan a getaway and he stayed in Crampton’s home with the body for two nights show there was a lack of planning. He called Hurd’s actions after the murder “silly and elementary.”

Justice Gabrielson outlined the difference between first and second-degree murder to the jury. He said for a murder to be planned, it must be a scheme and calculated.

“The plan does not have to be complicated. It could be very simple,” Gabrielson said.

He also noted a murder can be intentional, but not planned and deliberate. He defined deliberate as not hasty, rash or impulsive. He said an accused would think about the consequences before the murder and weigh its advantages and disadvantages for it to be first-degree.

Hurd detailed the killing to police in an interview, which was shown to the jury. He told police his life began to fall apart when his wife died of cancer in 2010. He said he lost his job, his house and eventually his kids. He was afraid of losing his current girlfriend Tammy Poffley, who was addicted to painkillers that Crampton sold her, according to Bodnar.

During the trial court heard Crampton allowed Hurd and Poffley stay in her small basement suite when they were homeless. In the interview with police Hurd said Crampton manipulated men using drugs and told Hurd she’d kick him out if he didn’t have sex with her.

A first-degree murder conviction warrants an automatic life sentence with no parole eligibility for 25 years, while second-degree murder holds a life sentence with no parole eligibility for a minimum of 10 years.