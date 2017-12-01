A six-woman jury is deliberating certain facts of the case at a coroner’s inquest into the death a teen who overdosed at Kilburn Hall two years ago.

During the five-day inquest at Saskatoon’s Queen’s Bench Court, the jury heard the 17-year-old, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, overdosed on crystal meth in a cell after he smuggled it into the youth facility. Pathologist Dr. Shaun Ladham testified the teen died of a crystal meth overdose.

Kilburn Hall staff told the inquest they believed the teen was overdosing on crystal meth and asked supervisors to call an ambulance. A youth worker at the facility testified the teen told her he took something and was overdosing around 10 p.m. on July 29, 2015.

She told her supervisor Dale Larocque to call 911, but he testified he chose not to because he thought the teen was going through withdrawal and didn’t see any indication an ambulance needed to be called.

Larocque said Thursday he was confident with the way a team of nurses and supervisors handled the situation at the time and that it was a group decision to not call 911.

“I was very comfortable with how we went about it and the decisions that were made,” Larocque testified.

He said a nurse told him to watch for signs of the teen’s lips and fingertips turning blue, slurred speech or the teen becoming unconscious before calling an ambulance.

The inquest heard Larocque assigned a staff member to a one-to-one watch of the teen around 10:45 p.m. That staff member also recommended that Larocque call 911.

When Larocque’s shift ended at 11 p.m. he told supervisor Robert Johnson, who was taking over his shift, about the teen’s condition and told him about the warning signs from the nurse. Meanwhile, two staff members tried their best to comfort the teen and believed an ambulance should be called.

“They felt bound by the decisions of the two supervisors and continued to advocate to call an ambulance,” coroner Neil Robertson told the jury in his instructions Friday.

At 11:56 p.m., an ambulance was called after the teen was found unresponsive and frothing at the mouth. Nobody entered the teen’s cell between the time the ambulance was called and when paramedics arrived — about 10 minutes, according to Johnson. He said staff at the youth facility became frantic.

“Nobody had a clear answer about what to do,” he said.

When paramedics arrived, the teen was seizuring and unresponsive, the inquest heard.

He was officially pronounced dead just after 1:15 a.m. July 30 at Royal University Hospital, but Robertson said he could have died in the cell at Kilburn Hall or on the way to the hospital.

The inquest jury doesn’t find fault in the case but is tasked with determining certain facts, including the cause of death and classification of death — for example, the death can be classified accidental, undetermined, a homicide — and can come up with recommendations to help prevent similar deaths in the future.