Inmate seriously injured in Saskatoon Correctional Centre assault dies
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 12:40PM CST
An inmate taken to hospital in critical condition after an assault at Saskatoon Correctional Centre last week has died.
The province’s Ministry of Justice said in a news release Cornell Henry died Thursday morning at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon. Henry was on remand at the prison and was assaulted Oct. 23.
Two inmates, Raven Constant and Nathan Ermine, were charged with aggravated assault after the incident. The charges will likely be upgraded as a result of Henry’s death.
A Ministry of Justice spokesperson confirmed Constant is the same man who appeared in Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with three stabbings in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day 2013. One stabbing resulted in the death of Jonathan Moosewaypayo.
The Saskatoon Police Service’s major crimes unit is now investigating Henry’s death, and the Justice Ministry has begun an internal investigation.
