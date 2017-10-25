

A Saskatoon Correctional Centre inmate who escaped from custody while being escorted by staff could have had help, according to the Ministry of Justice.

"We do have some indication that may suggest he may have had some assistance in this escape," Justice Ministry spokespersonDrew Wilby explained in a news conference.

Frederick Frank Frenchman, 24,escaped at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesdaywhile attending a funeral for his grandmother on the Little Red River First Nation, according to the provincial government. He was serving nearly three years for aggravated assault and forcible confinement.

Local resident Wesley Valentine was at the funeral during Frenchman’s escape. He says many people in the community knew of Frenchman and were shocked and unaware of his escape.

"The guards — I don't know they probably weren't watching him because he had shackles on and everything,and he went outside for a smoke and then he took off from there,” Valentine said. “As far as I know he just ran and, I don't know, people said they saw him running, but they don't know if he took off in a car or not because there were just young kids outside that were watching him run."

The Ministry of Justice confirmed to CTV News that Frenchman was being supervised by two staff members and was in full restraints, including a body belt, handcuffs and leg shackles, at the time of the escape.

Frenchman also has a twin brother who is in jail and was also being escorted at the same funeral. But he did not attempt to escape. Officials are not sure where Frenchman may have gone.

The Ministry of Justice says they will be reviewing phone records as part of the investigation into the escape.

Frenchman is described as 5-11, 163 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has tattoos — a rosary with a cross and the letters “F.F.” — on his left hand.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call RCMP. He is considered dangerous and should not be approached, the province says.

The Little Red River First Nation is located north of Prince Albert.