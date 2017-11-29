City crews will be applying wet salt to high traffic roads after freezing rain creating icy conditions for drivers.

In a release, the city says it is closely monitoring streets and bridges and applying salt to roads as icy conditions persist.

The city added that drivers should take extra caution and slow down, particularly on overpasses and bridges, and when navigating through high-traffic intersections.

Drivers are advised to watch for blue and flashing lights on snow and ice equipment and to keep a distance of at least two and a half car lengths behind.

To report icy road conditions, you can call the City of Saskatoon’s 24-hour customer service centre at (306) 975-2476.