Hunting incident leaves Prince Albert man dead near Weirdale, Sask.
Weirdale, Sask., located about 50 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert, is shown here on a map of Saskatchewan.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, September 18, 2017 11:57AM CST
A Prince Albert man is dead after what paramedics describe as a “hunting incident” near the village of Weirdale, Sask.
Emergency crews responded to a field about 10 kilometres south of the community at about 8 p.m. Saturday.
Two men, who did not know each other, had been hunting separately in the area when a gun was fired, according to RCMP. One of the men, a 23-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene with what Mounties say was an “apparent gunshot wound.”
Police are still awaiting autopsy results, but say the death is not suspicious.
The other man, a 22-year-old from Prince Albert, reported the incident to police and remained at the scene, RCMP say.
Weirdale is located about 50 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert.
More Stories
- Hollywood director James Cameron invests in Saskatchewan pea-processing plant 2
- Sask. couple enlists sponsors for 'dream wedding' 1
- Crime concerns prompt Buckland RM to shut down grid road
- Manslaughter trial a robbery gone wrong: Crown 1
- Resilience, respect, reconciliation focus of new art program
- Hunting incident leaves Prince Albert man dead near Weirdale, Sask.
- City and Saskatoon Public Schools weighing options on ponds
- Man, 48, killed in rollover south of Paynton