A Prince Albert man is dead after what paramedics describe as a “hunting incident” near the village of Weirdale, Sask.

Emergency crews responded to a field about 10 kilometres south of the community at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

Two men, who did not know each other, had been hunting separately in the area when a gun was fired, according to RCMP. One of the men, a 23-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene with what Mounties say was an “apparent gunshot wound.”

Police are still awaiting autopsy results, but say the death is not suspicious.

The other man, a 22-year-old from Prince Albert, reported the incident to police and remained at the scene, RCMP say.

Weirdale is located about 50 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert.