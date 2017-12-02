Hundreds of people turned out to have their portraits taken – at no cost to them – in Saskatoon on Saturday.

The initiative is put on by Help-Portrait Saskatoon, which aims to provide photos to those who might not otherwise be able to afford a photographer.

Svitlana Trokymchuk attended the event with her young son, just weeks after a diagnosis of breast cancer.

“I started thinking about my future and I recognized that I don't have any pictures at home of myself," said Trokymchuk.

The free portrait gathering started nine years ago, attracting hundreds each year, according to Bruce Johnson, chair of Help-Portrait Saskatoon.

“It's hard to come up with money when you're living paycheque (to paycheque) to come up with money for family photos," Johnson said. "A lot of tears, a lot of hugging. It's one of those family moments that people come out for and dress up for."

Over 50 volunteers helped make the day happen. From hair and makeup help to a change of clothes, community members donated their time and supplies. It gives people like Charles E. McKey a chance to make more memories with his daughters.

"A photo says a thousand words and things like that. You know, you have to bring out the love that you have, and let people know that there's happiness to taking a photo of them," said McKey

As Trokymchuk prepares for surgery in about three weeks, she said she is happy to now have a new memory, forever printed.

"Probably this will be my memory or my memory for my family,” Trokymchuk said. “I love my family, and I hope that they love me too.”

The Help-Portrait campaign also made a stop in Regina on Saturday.

With files from Albert Delitala