House fire causes $150,000 in damages
Saskatoon Fire Department (file photo)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, October 28, 2017 1:42PM CST
No injuries were reported after a house fire on the 300 block of Avenue F South on Saturday morning.
The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a call at 7:20 a.m. reporting smoke coming from the house. Once on scene, crews found smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home.
The house was boarded up and appeared to be vacant. Fire crews attacked the fire from the outside, and once they gained safe access into the home were able to confirm there were no occupants inside.
Fire investigators called to the scene determined the fire began inside an exterior wall as a result of compromised electrical wiring, which created a heat source around that started the fire.
Damages are estimated at $150,000.
Investigators have determined that the fire was started accidentally.
