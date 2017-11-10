

Mark Villani





The Saskatoon Hilltops jetted off Friday morning en-route play in the Canadian Bowl against the host Windsor AKO Fratmen.

The football club is aiming to win its fourth straight national championship and claim its 20th Canadian Bowl title. Head Coach, Tom Sargeant says his team has been watching countless hours of video to prepare for the matchup. "Number one, we got to be physical, we got to win the line of scrimmage, we got to protect the ball and then we got to have fun,” he said. “We got to excite ourselves to make plays, trust each other and go finish and when we do that, life's really good for the Saskatoon Hilltops."

The Hilltops finished the regular season with a 7-1 record good for first place in the Prairie Junior Football Conference. They defeated Regina Thunder in the league final and then downed the Vancouver Island Raiders 48-0 in the national semi-final. Four Hilltops rushers each had at least 45 yards in that game.

Fifth-year tailback, Logan Fischer, was one of those top rushers. He says it would be an honour to take home yet another national title in his final year with the club. “It's always our intention to send the fifth years off as Canadian Champions and this year you know being the fifth year it's kind of like you want to leave as a champion so there's a lot more on the line."

Fischer, along with offensive linemen Mason Ochs and Kirk Simonsen have all been selected as CJFL all-stars.

The CJFL Major Awards will be announced Friday night during the Canadian Bowl Banquet of Champions. The 110th Canadian Bowl kicks off Saturday at 12 p.m. (Sask. time) at Alumni Field in Windsor, Ont.