Chief Clive Weighill is leaving behind a strong legacy, many in Saskatoon say.

The city’s police chief for the last 11 years marks his official final day on the job Friday — after his plan to retire Oct. 1 was recently pushed back — and is receiving high praise as he walks out the door.

“I must say he had a powerful presence, a very positive, powerful presence,” said Florence Highway, an Indigenous elder who was on Weighill’s advisory committee.

Weighill accepted the police service’s top job in 2006 as the force was in the midst of allegations, suspensions, firings and shaky community relationships — predominantly tied to starlight tour allegations and inquiries.

Former city councillor Tiffany Paulsen was on the police board when he was hired. Weighill made the decision an easy one, she said.

“We almost made our decision from the initial time we met Clive,” Paulsen said. “He just seemed to be the perfect fit for the job.”

Weighill pushed for more officers on the streets, increased public engagement and worked to address the root causes of crime, like poverty and addiction, during his 11 years on the job.

He also helped bridge the gap between Saskatoon police and Indigenous people, according to Highway. She says there’s still work to do and hopes to see the new chief build on what Weighill developed.

“His understanding and commitment and compassion, and of course respect,” she said. “He has made a lot of positive changes.”

The police chief also oversaw the service’s move to a new headquarters and helped establish a permanent police plane. He always managed to persuade council to his side during tight budget negotiations, Paulsen said.

“Clive would come in with these really extraordinary and expensive requests — from a $400,000 armoured vehicle to planes,” she said. “He would sail in. Suddenly, before you knew it, all 11 people were voting in favour of whatever he asked for.”

Weighill says the job was a learning experience each and every day.

“When I first started, I think one of my quotes was, ‘There’s no handbook for a police chief,’ and there isn’t. You grow into the job. You grow on how to build relationships and how to work with people and politics,” he said.

His advice for his successor: “Be involved with the community as much as you can, and be involved with the media. I found working with the media and getting out in front of the stories and giving as much information as we can — and if we’ve done something wrong, admit it and move on — has been very helpful for us.”

Applications for the new chief close Friday.

Weighill said he’s hoping to use the skills he acquired as chief to work as a leadership consultant and on building Indigenous relationships.

--- based on a report by Angelina Irinici