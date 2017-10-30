

With Halloween approaching, Saskatoon police are asking the public to take precautions to ensure everyone has a safe Halloween. The tips below are provided by Saskatoon police:

Parents

Ensure younger children are accompanied by an adult when trick-or-treating.

Older children should trick-or-treat in pairs or groups.

Know the route your children will be taking and when they will be home (routes should be well lit).

Children should carry flashlights, glow sticks or wear reflective tape to increase visibility.

Instruct children not to eat their treats until they have returned home and an adult can examine them. Avoid homemade treats and throw out anything that looks suspicious.

Children

Do not trick-or-treat alone.

Wear a costume that is easy to move around in and is easily seen at night.

Cross streets only at corners and in crosswalks. Obey traffic signals.

Stay on well-lit streets.

Never go inside a home or enter a car (unless it is arranged by a parent).

Wait until you return home to eat treats.

