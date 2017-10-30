With Halloween approaching, Saskatoon police are asking the public to take precautions to ensure everyone has a safe Halloween. The tips below are provided by Saskatoon police:

Parents

  • Ensure younger children are accompanied by an adult when trick-or-treating.
  • Older children should trick-or-treat in pairs or groups.
  • Know the route your children will be taking and when they will be home (routes should be well lit).
  • Children should carry flashlights, glow sticks or wear reflective tape to increase visibility.
  • Instruct children not to eat their treats until they have returned home and an adult can examine them. Avoid homemade treats and throw out anything that looks suspicious.

Children

  • Do not trick-or-treat alone.
  • Wear a costume that is easy to move around in and is easily seen at night.
  • Cross streets only at corners and in crosswalks. Obey traffic signals.
  • Stay on well-lit streets.
  • Never go inside a home or enter a car (unless it is arranged by a parent).
  • Wait until you return home to eat treats.

Motorists

  • Drive slowly and cautiously.
  •  Keep alert for children crossing the street.