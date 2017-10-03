

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are investigating after guns and knives were stolen from a garage Monday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Avenue W South after a garage was broken into.

Two long-barrel guns and two knives were stolen. The break-in is believed to have occurred Monday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.